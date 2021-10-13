United States: elk finally freed from a tire weighing several kilos stuck around its neck for two years

UNUSUAL – For two years, an American elk had lived with a tire weighing several kilos stuck around its neck. After spotting him in a wilderness and then put him to sleep, forest guards finally freed him.
An elk who had lived for two years with a heavy tire stuck around his neck has finally been freed of his burden by rangers, Colorado environmental officials have said. The impressive male, four and a half years old and estimated to weigh around 300 kg, was spotted on Saturday night southwest of Denver, a city in the western United States.
After putting him to sleep, the officers had no choice but to cut his long antlers, which are renewed every year, in order to extract the tire. “We would have preferred to cut the tire and leave its antlers”, particularly useful during the rut phase, “But the situation was changing quickly and we just had to remove the tire by any means possible”Scott Murdoch, one of the agents involved in the operation, said in a statement. The rangers could not “cut the steel in the bead of the tire”, making the maneuver very delicate, he added.
Between the tire, the more than 4 kg of various debris that had accumulated on it and the antlers, officers estimated that the elk had lost nearly 16 kg that evening. “His hair was a bit disheveled”, and he had “a small wound”, but his neck was, surprisingly, in good condition, said Scott Murdoch.
The tire stuck since summer 2019
This intervention ended a saga that had lasted for more than two years. The elk and its tire were first sighted in July 2019. Over the years, the animal had been seen on several occasions, always weighted down with its load. Between May and June 2021, the rangers tried to approach him four times, without success. The area being wild, the male was “difficult to find, and even harder to approach”.
The elk probably had the tire stuck around its neck “when he was very young” Where “during the winter, when it loses its antlers”, according to Scott Murdoch. This happy ending mishap “emphasizes the need for residents to live responsibly with consideration for wildlife”, recalled the Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife. It is recommended that residents ensure that their property “be free of obstacles in which animals may become entangled or injured” like the “volleyball nets and, yes, tires”.
