United States: elk finally freed from a tire weighing several kilos stuck around its neck for two years

An elk who had lived for two years with a heavy tire stuck around his neck has finally been freed of his burden by rangers, Colorado environmental officials have said. The impressive male, four and a half years old and estimated to weigh around 300 kg, was spotted on Saturday night southwest of Denver, a city in the western United States.

After putting him to sleep, the officers had no choice but to cut his long antlers, which are renewed every year, in order to extract the tire. “We would have preferred to cut the tire and leave its antlers”, particularly useful during the rut phase, “But the situation was changing quickly and we just had to remove the tire by any means possible”Scott Murdoch, one of the agents involved in the operation, said in a statement. The rangers could not “cut the steel in the bead of the tire”, making the maneuver very delicate, he added.