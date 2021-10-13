USA-Values ​​to watch on Wall Street (updated)

(Updated with JPMorgan, BlackRock, Monster Beverage and gold stocks)

PARIS, Oct. 13 (Reuters) – Top stocks to watch Wednesday on Wall Street where futures on major indexes suggest an opening up around 0.1% for the Dow Jones. DJI, 0.2% for the Standard & Poor’s 500 .SPX and 0.5% for the Nasdaq .IXIC:

* APPLE AAPL.O is down 0.8% on the pre-market after information from Bloomberg that the American technology giant has resigned itself to cutting iPhone 13 production by up to 10 million units for this year against a backdrop of a global semiconductor shortage. BROADCOM

AVGO.O and TEXAS INSTRUMENTS TXN.O, two of Apple’s suppliers, were down 0.7% and about 1% respectively.

* JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N on Wednesday reported better than expected third quarter profit on the back of a global surge in transactions, while the retail banking division benefited from higher interest income on loans.

* BLACKROCK BLK.N, the world’s number one asset management company, reported on Wednesday better than expected quarterly profit on the back of the economic recovery which has boosted its assets under management and increased commissions.

* QUALCOMM QCOM.O is up 2.1% on the pre-market after the announcement of a new plan to buy back its own shares for an amount of ten billion dollars (8.65 billion euros).





* The shares of South African mining groups ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI ANGJ.J AU.N, GOLD FIELDS GFIJ.J GFI.N, HARMONY GOLD HARJ.J HYM.N, SIBANYE-STILLWATER SBSW.N SSWJ.J are expected to rise by 0.77% to 2.05% at the opening of Wall Street in the wake of the rise in gold prices XAU = due to fears over inflation that could be sustainable. BARRICK GOLD ABX.TO GOLD.N and NEWMONT CORP

NEM.N advance by 0.75% and 1.1% respectively.

* HASBRO HAS.O announced Tuesday evening the death of its managing director Brian Goldner, who had been at the head of the group since 2008 after joining the toy manufacturer in 2000. Aged 58, the latter had started withdrawal for medical reasons two days earlier.

* BOEING BA.N – JP Morgan lowers its price target on the US aircraft manufacturer’s stock from $ 270 to $ 265.

* WORKDAY WDAY.O – DA Davidson begins monitoring “buy” value with a target price of $ 300.

* MONSTER BEVERAGE MNST.O – Jefferies lowers its recommendation to “hold” against “buy” and reduces the target price of 113 dollars to 92. The stock is down 1.6% on the pre-market.

(Written by Claude Chendjou, edited by Blandine Hénault)