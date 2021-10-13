Use of child influencers: The consumer association UFC-Que Choisir files a complaint against McDonald’s France for “deceptive commercial practices”

The consumer association UFC-Que Choisir announced on Wednesday that it had filed a complaint against McDonald’s France for “deceptive commercial practices”: it accuses it of illegally using child influencers for its advertising, which the fast food giant disputes. The UFC-Que Choisir raises the case of young influencers who promote McDonald’s products on social networks, directly citing the restaurant chain, without mentioning the existence of a commercial partnership, in its complaint filed on Monday.

“However, to conceal the advertising nature of a message, thus letting the community of an influencer believe in disinterested advice, is a deceptive commercial practice punishable”, recalls the association in a press release published Wednesday. For McDonald’s, it is an “abusive complaint, intended for the media, which absolutely does not reflect the nature of [ses] practices, “he said in a reaction to AFP. The group said it was considering filing a complaint” for abusive prosecution. “





In a similar case, influencer and reality TV star Nabilla Benattia-Vergara was fined 20,000 euros for promoting stock services on Snapchat, not to mention that she was paid for it. “The perfidy of such a lack of transparency increases if the target community is made up of children, less armed than adults in the face of hidden advertising messages,” said the UFC-Que Choisir.

Last April, McDonald’s had already assured the association “never to make any partnership with minors aged 17 or under, or [avec] parents exclusively highlighting their children on their channel. “The group says it has also” repeatedly offered exchanges to answer all the questions of the consumer association “, without success.