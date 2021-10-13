Renault was one of the first manufacturers to embark on the electric adventure and it was in 2012 that the Zoé appeared. Over the years, the city car has become an essential model on the electric market, whether in France or in Europe.

Today, the diamond brand is embarking on a second offensive with a 100% new model, the electric Renault Megane E-Tech, which has nothing to do with the Megane family that we have known for many years. We compared this novelty to its main rival, the Volkswagen ID.3, which has met with great success at European level.















Video comparison – Renault Megane E-Tech electric VS Volkswagen ID.3: strategic duel











First observation, our two rivals share a common point concerning the style since they are halfway between the universe of sedans and that of SUVs. However, it is the Mégane that comes closest to the latter with large diameter rims and a high beltline. Atypical look also for the ID.3 with a monovolume profile.







This Mégane is the first Renault model to be adorned with the new logo which is greatly inspired by the one designed by Vasarely in the 1970s. Beyond this specificity, it displays an unusual design composed in particular of a new light signature in hook shape, which contrasts with the C-shaped present on the other models of the brand. The particularly thin headlamps also contribute to the dynamism of this Mégane. Finally, it should be noted that this new personality will be repeated in the future on other models of the brand, in particular the future electric ones.











Among the other details that flatter the eye, we will also notice the retractable front door handles while the rear ones are integrated into the rear quarter panel as well as the 3D taillights.







The ID.3 also plays the card of difference within the Volkswagen group since its round shapes allow it to be easily distinguished from its thermal cousins, especially since it also has a very personal circular light signature.







Inside, it’s the clash of cultures. On board the ID.3, we discover a dashboard very far from Volkswagen’s productions. Facing the driver, a 5.3-inch digital instrumentation, significantly smaller than the competition, since the size of a smartphone of the previous generation, which can be relayed by a head-up display. Next to that, a 10-inch multimedia touchscreen, which, like many models of the Volkswagen Group, suffers from problems with ergonomics and complex menus. The organization of the dashboard out of the ordinary gives off an impression of space on board while guaranteeing a large number of storage spaces, in particular at the level of the central console. On the other hand, we can only regret the disappointing quality of the materials with many hard plastics.











A very distinct atmosphere aboard the Renault with a more classic presentation, but a complete break with the productions of the diamond brand. The dashboard is inspired by that of the Morphoz concept car with a combined instrumentation / multimedia called “OpenR” in the shape of an L. Facing the driver, a 12.3-inch instrumentation alongside a multimedia screen measuring between 9 and 12 inches depending on the finishes.











It works thanks to an operating system provided by Android, which means fluidity and speed. The graphics are very well done. Finally, a small detail that will appeal to the most geeks among you, the interior mirror turns into a screen for the reversing camera as soon as reverse gear is engaged.

As on the Volkswagen, the quality of the materials is quite basic, on the other hand, we can only salute the care given to certain materials with, for example, stitching, aluminum or innovative textures on the storm doors or dashboard. . The qualitative impression is superior to that of the German.











In terms of dimensions, five centimeters separate our opponents from the day and this difference has repercussions on the practical aspects. Thus, even if these two models have dedicated electric platforms that allow for a flat floor in the rear seats, the ID.3 is more livable with more generous dimensions in terms of space at the rear. knees or roof guard. This superiority of the German is accompanied by an impression of space for the passengers, which is the opposite of the Mégane with a much greater feeling of confinement.











For the trunk, on the other hand, the Mégane surpasses the ID.3 with a capacity of 440 liters against 385 liters, but it will be necessary to deal with a substantial interior step and a higher loading threshold.







The electric Megane E-Tech will be available with engines of 130 and 218 hp while the ID3 offers 3 of 145, 150 and 204 hp. Also larger choice of batteries for the German with three capacities: 45 kW, 58 kW and 77 kW, enough to allow it a range of between 350 and 544 hp. The Mégane is satisfied with two batteries of 40 and 60 kW, for a range of between 300 and 470 km. Advantage therefore to the ID3, but this is penalized by a lower recharging capacity since it accepts loads of 11 kW in alternating current and 125 kW in direct current while the Mégane tolerates up to 130 kW and 22 kW .







With this electric Megane E-Tech, Renault is entering the compact electric sedan segment with interesting arguments such as its modern presentation, its loading volume and its recharging capacities. It therefore seems well placed by an ID.3 which suffers from a few shortcomings. It remains to know now the prices of the French. They should not be too far from those of the ID.3 which start at 35,000 €.