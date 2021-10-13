Video. Who was Paulette Nardal, honored this Tuesday by Google?

Journalist, writer, teacher, activist, musician… Paulette Nardal, born 125 years ago, is one of the major figures of negritude and feminism, in France and around the world.

Perhaps you noticed it by going to Google this Tuesday, October 12: above the traditional search bar, sits a drawing representing Paulette Nardal, a French woman of letters born October 12, 1896 in Martinique, in a family of the new black bourgeoisie of the island. Unknown to the general public, this eldest girl of eight daughters has gone down in history as the first black student to have attended the Sorbonne, but above all she left an extremely rich and decisive work, in many ways.

Negritude and feminism

A major figure in “negritude”, one of the most important literary movements of the interwar period, which notably brought together Aimé Césaire and Léopold Sédar Senghor, she is represented by the Google drawing in the living room of her apartment in 7 rue Hébert in Clamart (Hauts-de-Seine). In a Paris where Josephine Baker and James Baldwin evolve, Paulette Nardal indeed held a literary salon there that she had launched in the 1920s with two of her sisters, Jane and Andrée, and which helped to lay the foundations of this movement. .

In 1931, she founded “La revue du monde noir”, the central bilingual title of the negritude whose objective is “to create between blacks around the world, without distinction of nationality, an intellectual and moral bond which allows them to better live together. to know each other, to love each other fraternally, to defend their collective interests more effectively and to illustrate their race ”. With this review, the Nardal sisters finally came out of the admiration they had for Westerners when they arrived in Paris and called in a manifesto for a “awakening of intellectuals”. By aiming, in particular, to put black men and women in touch with one another, in particular to tackle, together, the issue of women’s emancipation. And it is indeed in the living room of the Nardal sisters that the political and literary concept of negritude is born.





Passionate about music, Paulette Nardal in 1954 founded the choir “Joie de Chanter”, which promotes Creole culture and transmits several demands through singing. The choir is still active in Martinique today.

Homage and posthumous rehabilitation

Several personalities have paid tribute, especially posthumously, to the activist, who died on January 16, 1985, at the age of almost 90 years. Thus, in the 1980s, Aimé Césaire had already affixed the name of Paulette Nardal on a square in the city of Fort-de-France of which he was the mayor. His rehabilitation first took place in the United States, where researchers in black studies stumbled upon his work.

Towards pantheonization?

In 2018, the City of Paris decided to create the Jane-et-Paulette-Nardal promenade, in the 14th arrondissement. It was officially inaugurated by Anne Hidalgo, in the presence of Christiane Eda-Pierre, niece of Paulette and Jane Nardal (sister of Paulette), on August 31, 2019. The opportunity for the mayor of Paris to announce that she wanted to support the entry of the woman of letters in the Pantheon, just like what will be done for Josephine Baker. The names of Paulette and Jane Nardal appear today on the list of 368 names established by historian Pascal Blanchard for mayors wishing to baptize streets with the names of personalities of diversity.

This Tuesday, the American company Google in turn highlights this major figure in the history of black people in France. A great initiative.

Negritude

“Negritude is the simple recognition of being black, the acceptance of this fact, of our black destiny, of our history and of our culture”, wrote Aimé Césaire in his “Cahiers d’un retour au pays natal ”In 1939.