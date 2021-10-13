More

    Vitorino Hilton refused an offer from a Ligue 1 club

    Despite his retirement at the end of last season, Vitorino Hilton is struggling to leave the football world, and he has been pointing it out for a few weeks. While he had announced that he wanted to find a club, the former central defender of Montpellier admitted to having received several contract offers at the microphone of France Bleu Hérault, in particular from his former coach Michel Der Zakarian, now at the Stade Brestois : “A lot of Brazil, but also in France and even in Ligue 1, with a former MHSC coach (laughs). “


    At 43, the Brazilian gave more details about his desire to find the land: “It can be as a coach, a player, we don’t know. The desire to play has always existed. […] When I comment on matches (for Prime Video Sport, editor’s note) and I’m at the edge of the lawn, I miss it a lot. […] My wife was very happy when I ended my career because she knew I would be home more often. But lately, she’s pushing me to find something, she can’t take any more of me (laughs). I can’t stop, it’s stronger than me. I am active all day. I get up at 5:30 a.m. or 6 a.m. and am non-stop until 11 p.m. “


