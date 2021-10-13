Volcanic eruption in La Palma – Hundreds of evacuations on the island due to a lava flow, images of the volcano live

Authorities in La Palma ordered more than 700 residents of the Spanish Canary Islands to leave their homes as lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano was heading towards their neighborhood on Tuesday, according to the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca).

The 700 to 800 inhabitants of La Laguna who had to leave their homes, belongings and pets had until 6 p.m. to collect their belongings.

Warning

ud83d udd34 Alert #LaPalma #PEVOLCA issues an evacuation order for several population centers of La Laguna, in Los Llanos de Aridane, due to the advance forecast of the lava flow that runs further northwest and its proximity to the already evacuated perimeter

Areas to evacuate pic.twitter.com/3WsGZ9VaER

– NaqNab ud83d udc26 (@NaqNab) October 12, 2021

“We want to collect documents and other things because our whole life is in this house and we cannot put more than 30 years together in five minutes”said Enrique, a homeowner.

“We have been forced to evacuate a new area. The lava is advancing slowly. People should have time to take their documents, personal items and anything of value.”, said Miguel Angel Morcuende, Technical Director of Pevolca.

A few hours earlier, the authorities of La Palma had ended the confinement imposed the day before on some 3,500 inhabitants of the island due to a thick cloud of smoke from Cumbre Vieja.

The eruption of Cumbre Vieja (live images below), which began on September 19, caused the destruction of nearly 600 hectares, according to Miguel Angel Morcuende.

After the partial collapse of the volcano’s cone on Saturday, a new lava flow rushed towards the sea, engulfing banana and avocado plantations and most of the remaining homes in the town of Todoque.

Torrents of molten rock destroyed 1,186 buildings in the three weeks following the eruption, according to the Canary Islands Volcanological Institute. About 6,700 people were evacuated.