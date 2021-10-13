Volcanic eruption in La Palma: lava is gaining ground, animals trapped without food

As authorities on the Spanish island have ordered 700 people to leave their homes, the third lava flow from the eruption of La Palma volcano is gaining ground.

Authorities in La Palma have ordered more than 700 residents of the Spanish island of the Canary archipelago to leave their homes as lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano was heading towards their neighborhood on Tuesday, October 12, according to the Emergency Plan. volcanic Canary Islands Pevolca.

Nearly 1,500 buildings destroyed

The day after this evacuation, the third lava flow of Cumbre Vieja erupting on the island of Palma does not weaken. On the contrary, it is even gaining ground quickly. To date, lava has already covered 656 hectares of the island, 86 of which in the past 48 hours note the European Copernicus program.

According to the European program, 1,458 buildings in total were also destroyed by the lava flows from the volcano.

Fast flows

For its part, the Institute of Volcanology of the Canary Islands (Involcan) evokes a very rapid flow, however the progress of the flow leaves time for the authorities to organize the evacutations.





La lava sale a una enorme velocidad del cono efusivo tal y como se puede ver en estas imágenes / lava flows at a huge speed from the efussive cone as can be seen in this footage pic.twitter.com/cgVhsNQTFZ – INVOLCAN (@involcan) October 12, 2021

The eruption of Cumbre Vieja, which began on September 19, caused the destruction of nearly 600 hectares, according to Miguel Angel Morcuende, the technical director of Pevolca.

Pets trapped

Animals are trapped by lava in gardens or on the roofs of houses in the village of Todoque. Dogs and cats who could not escape the rapid lava flow while their owners had evacuated these areas in an emergency.

Faced with the images published on social networks, some companies have mobilized to help these animals.