Volkswagen accelerates the switch to electric in the face of competition



VOLKSWAGEN ACCELERATES THE SWITCH TO ELECTRICAL FACING COMPETITION

BERLIN (Reuters) – Competition from new players like US Tesla in the German car market has prompted Volkswagen to step up plans to transition to electric, the German automaker said on Wednesday.

“There is no doubt that we must look at the competitiveness of our factory in Wolfsburg (the headquarters of the group which employs more than 50,000 people, editor’s note) in the face of new players,” responded Michael Manske, spokesperson for Volkswagen, referring to Tesla and new Chinese manufacturers entering Europe.

“Tesla is setting new standards for productivity and scale at Grünheide (Tesla’s big factory in Germany, NDRL),” he added.





This “gigafactory”, currently under construction, is expected to produce at full capacity between 5,000 and 10,000 cars per week, double the total production of German electric vehicles in 2020.

Michael Manske denied information from the daily Handelsblatt according to which the chairman of the management board of the German group said at a meeting of the supervisory board in September that the transition to electric could lead to the elimination of up to 30,000 jobs.

“The debate is underway with many good ideas already. There are no concrete scenarios,” he added.

A spokesperson for Volkswagen’s works council said that while he did not wish to comment on speculation about Herbert Diess’ comments, “the cut of 30,000 jobs is absurd and unfounded.”

The group’s next electric sedan will be produced from 2026 at the Wolfsburg site.

Volkswagen is also considering an IPO of its electric vehicle charging business in addition to the battery division’s IPO project, its chief technology officer told Manager Magazin on Wednesday.

Thomas Schmall says there that nothing has been decided yet and that it will probably take up to two years before new companies are created and ready for the stock market.

(Report Zuzanna Szymanska and Victoria Waldersee; French version Laetitia Volga, edited by Blandine Hénault)