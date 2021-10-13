Washington ready for “all options” if Tehran does not return to nuclear deal

The United States is prepared to consider “all options“If diplomatic efforts to save the Iran nuclear deal fail, the US foreign minister Antony Blinken warned on Wednesday (October 13th).

Read alsoIranian nuclear power plant: the window is closing

Washington thinks “that a diplomatic solution is the best way“To prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, but”we are ready to turn to other options if Iran does not change directionHe said when he was questioned about the possibility of the use of force. But he expressed, more firmly than before, his impatience, at a time when the negotiations to save the international agreement of 2015 on Iranian nuclear power have still been suspended since June, while waiting for Tehran to agree to return to the table. “It takes two to dialogue and we have not seen, at this stage, a willingness to do the same on the part of Iran“, Lamented the Secretary of State, once again estimating that”launch window“To return to the agreement was”more and more restricted“.





“Israel reserves the right to act at any time”

At his side, the Israeli minister has driven the point home, without being contradicted. “Saying other options, I think everyone understands», He launched. Yaïr Lapid has also been even more explicit on behalf of the Hebrew state, long opposed to the 2015 agreement which it considers insufficient. “Secretary of State Blinken and I are children of Holocaust survivors. We know there are times when nations must use force to protect the world from evil.“, did he declare. “Israel reserves the right to act at any time, and whatever the means», He hammered.

The Israeli foreign minister had come to Washington with the intention of demanding from the Biden government a “alternative plan B»If diplomacy fails. And Americans are talking openly about the need to develop such options. “We are realists. We know that there is at least a strong possibility that Iran will choose another path, and we need to coordinate with Israel and with our other partners in the region.”, Declared Wednesday the American envoy for Iran, Rob Malley.

Read alsoRussia calls on US “to be more active” to relaunch nuclear deal with Iran

Former US President Donald Trump slammed the door in 2018 on this agreement between Iran and the great powers, and reinstated the US sanctions it had allowed to be lifted. In return, Tehran has increasingly freed itself from nuclear restrictions. President Biden said he was ready to return to the agreement on condition that Iran also renews its commitments.