We know the possible new name of FIFA!

Posted on October 12, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. through Booskap

Change to be expected for the next opus!

The end of an era …

Like Konami, which did not hesitate to sacrifice Pro Evolution Soccer for the benefit of eFootball in order to offer a new football experience in free-to-play format, the Electronic Art studio is also considering another name for its football simulation.





” In the future, we are studying the idea of ​​renaming our football games. This means that we are reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all of our other official football partnerships and licenses. »Declared Cam Weber, general manager of the group EA Sports, in a statement published on the site of the American company.

And change seems to be fast approaching! Last week, the publisher registered the name EA Sports FC with the British Intellectual Property Office and the European Union Intellectual Property Office according to the specialized site Polygon. Does this info definitely mark the end of FIFA games? To be continued …