we know what took away Monsieur Santé de France 2 at age 70

“We have a thought this morning for Doctor Flaysakier, Jean-Daniel, who passed away. He had the heyday of ‘Télématin’ with his bow tie obviously. He was more than a columnist, he was someone ‘one of the family “. This is what Thomas Sotto said in Telematin, about Jean-Daniel Flaysakier, to pay tribute to him this week, the day after the announcement of his death.

For 33 years, he was a health consultant for France 2, after having started in 1985 in Telematin. He passed away at the age of 70 on October 7. His lifeless body was found on a beach in Sables-d’Olonne (Vendée) “at the height of rue Travot”, as revealed The Journal des Sables last October 11.

According to Parisian, he would have died as a result of a malaise when he had to walk by the sea, in the seaside resort where he used to.

He who had promised his withdrawal from television on Twitter: “I will put on the white coat if there is one in my size in a team“has been very active on social networks since his retirement. Followed by 40,000 people, he ran a medical blog, and had sponsored the health meetings organized in the town in 2017.





Since the announcement of his disappearance, tributes have multiplied in the media world. Julian Bugier and the France 2 13 hours teams spoke of a “sad news that we learned in the morning, the disappearance of a voice and a face that you know… This disappearance is that of our favorite doctor, Jean-Daniel Flaysakier, a colleague, a friend, for many of us at France Télévisions“.

Claude Serillon (France 2 then TF1) wrote: “Jean Daniel Flaysakier is dead. Rigorous and demanding journalist oncologist, a faithful and joyful friend… what a sadness not to be able to share with him the things of life! “. For his part, Mac Lesggy (M6), said to himself “Very touched by the disappearance of Jean-Daniel Flaysakier, excellent journalist and tireless defender of science and medicine! “ Finally, Anne-Sophie Lapix declared at 8 p.m. of France 2: “We learned today the death of our former colleague Jean-Daniel Flaysakier, doctor and journalist. Ithe incarnated with seriousness and nevertheless humor the health with Télématin, then all the newspapers and the magazines of France 2 “.

