“We will have to hold them to account”: Michel Cymès’ charge against non-vaccinated doctors and nurses

In an interview with Yahoo News, the favorite doctor of the French has once again attacked antivax and caregivers not vaccinated against Covid-19, calling on them to face their responsibilities.

Michel Cymès is fed up, and he lets it be known. After judging “ scandalous “,” inadmissible “ and “ irresponsible “ the behavior of unvaccinated health workers on the set of “C à Vous”, Tuesday September 21, the favorite doctor of the French, star of the PAF, once again called on caregivers to face their responsibilities.

In an interview given to the site Yahoo News, the host of the program “Vitamine C” on France 2 declared “not to feel sorry for the nurses or doctors who ended up leaving this profession because they did not want to be vaccinated” against the Covid. “It’s their choice, their problem”, he tackled.

The ENT doctor, who ceased his medical activity to devote himself to television, pointed out “the responsibility of those who refused to be vaccinated and who will therefore transmit this virus to people they will meet and who themselves may not have been able to be vaccinated for medical reasons (contraindications , an immune system that cannot stand vaccination, etc.) “.





While “the virus is still circulating”, the facilitator felt that it will be necessary “hold accountable those who were doctors or nurses and who refused to be vaccinated for reasons which are probably personal to them”. “When you take this kind of responsibility, that of not getting vaccinated, you have to look at yourself in the mirror in the morning and say to yourself ‘Yes I can kill people during the day’.”

On the set of “C à Vous”, mid-September, Michel Cymès, who “refuses to debate with the antivax”, had called on the Order of Physicians to react.