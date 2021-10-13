What he dared to say to another woman… in front of Marion Cotillard!

It’s been well over ten years now that Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet spin the perfect love. Lovers on stage as in life, the two actors are also parents of two children, Marcel and Louise. However, their love story started off rather badly …

This Tuesday, October 12, “Children’s games” was broadcast on M6. A film in which Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet seek, love and hurt each other. A poignant feature film that has them, without them even realizing it, made them fall in love with each other. But at the time, in full promotion of the film, the two actors were embarrassed by what journalists asked them. Invited on the set of Thierry Ardisson in 2003, Guillaume Canet and his teammate were also caught at their own game with a “Cap ou pas cap” live.





“Are you going to kiss Marion?“, then launched the presenter. A challenge that the actor had immediately refused,”Absolutely no way “. And for good reason, in 2003, Guillaume Canet was then in a relationship with Diane Kruger “For several reasons. First of all, it’s because I’m an actor so I do that in a movie. And the second reason is that I have my lovely sweetheart and lover who wouldn’t like it and I would understand very well. “. A reason that makes the French smile today, since both now form the star couple of cinema.

But… unfortunately, Guillaume Canet did not know it yet. It is for this reason that in front of the cameras of the show, and in front of Marion Cotillard, the latter had made a declaration of love to Diane Kruger “I love you my Pitchoune “. A tender little word that Marion Cotillard has already forgotten!

To see also: