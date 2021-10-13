what leeway for the government on this hot topic?

The government says it is ready to take “protective” measures in the face of record prices at the pump, but its levers, apart from the fiscal weapon, are limited …

The subject is socially and politically explosive. Last week, a liter of diesel was worth an average of 1.5354 euros, its all-time high, according to official figures. The Super SP 98 for its part reached 1.6332 euros, a level that had not been seen for nearly ten years. “As soon as these increases continue and the estimates that are made indicate that they should continue over time, obviously we would consider protective measures,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

The question is highly sensitive for the government, while prices at the pump have already exceeded those of fall 2018, when the yellow vests movement was triggered. Six months before the presidential election, several candidates have also taken up this theme and put forward proposals. While France is, like the rest of Europe and the world, faced with an increase in energy prices against the backdrop of the global economic recovery, the executive has already announced specific measures for gas and electricity. But none on fuels for the moment.

1 cent of margin

The Minister of Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili, on Tuesday asked distributors “to make a gesture in this difficult period by reducing their margins”. “The net margin of distributors is of the order of 1 cent per liter so we believe that at these levels it is not reasonable to reduce them further”, reacts Olivier Gantois, president of the French Industry Union. oil companies (Ufip).





“Fuel distributors are not margin thieves,” says Francis Pousse, of the National Council of Automotive Professions (CNPA). “Whether the fuel is 1 or 2 euros, we always have the same margin,” he also emphasizes. The professionals highlight the very strong competition existing on the French market, with a significant weight of the large distribution, which rather pulls the prices down.

Taxes, more than half the price

The current surge for motorists follows mechanically the rise of the barrel of oil, whose prices have been boosted by the global economic recovery. Yet prices, above $ 80 per barrel, are far from their historical records. “There has been an increase in the diesel tax of 16 cents per liter for 7 or 8 years”, notes Olivier Gantois.

Taxation represents more than half the price of fuel. First with the internal consumption tax on energy products (TICPE), which represents the fourth tax revenue of the State (33.2 billion euros in revenue in 2019). Then, VAT applies to both fuel and TICPE. “Today, on a liter of diesel you have 66 cents of TICPE and about 20 cents of VAT collected on the sale price … if you have to make an effort, isn’t it logical that it is who pockets the most who makes the effort? “Asks Francis Pousse, pointing to the responsibility of the State.