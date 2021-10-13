When is the end of the hellish pace? / World Cup 2022 / SOFOOT.com

Wednesday, The team revealed that the internationals would only be made available for their selection one week before the start of the World Cup in Qatar (21 November-18 December 2022). And that’s not all: the French championship will resume in stride, just after having digested the Yule log. An ubiquitous prospect that questions: but when will we stop subjecting players to increasingly hellish rates?

We now know all too well: Thibaut Courtois is not the type to have his tongue in his pocket. So, Sunday afternoon, at the end of the small final of the League of Nations lost to Italy (2-1), we could not be surprised to hear the Belgian goalkeeper take out the box. punchlines. Not to criticize the opponent, nor to deplore the defeat. But to point the finger at the frantic chain of matches to which the players are subjected. ” We are not Robots ! ” , plagued the last bulwark of Real Madrid. There is no doubt that the latest echoes relating to the next World Cup will not really please him.

Before and after, no time to breathe

According to The team, the internationals will in fact be released by their club only a week before the start of the Qatari World Cup, which will be held – it always hurts to recall it, but it is necessary – from November 21 to December 18, 2022. make the coaches jump, who will obviously have neither the time to organize a training camp, nor to play several friendly matches beforehand. We must add to this the fact that Ligue 1 will resume ten days after the final, with a day on December 28, in mode Boxing Day, and another on 1er January.

Some might shrug their shoulders, arguing that the players will still be physically sharp. In absolute terms, it is better to follow up on meetings at the end of autumn rather than at the beginning of summer, at the end of an already exhausting season. There is something terrifying about putting it into perspective. Take the example of a Ligue 1 player, playing in a club which competes in the Champions League and whose selection (affiliated with UEFA) is qualified for the World Cup. Between August 7 and December 31, 2022, he will have potentially made sixteen league games, a C1 group stage (which will have to be completed a month earlier than usual), four Nations League matches and, in the middle of all this, a World Cup. Still happy that the Coupe de la Ligue has been canceled …





Vain alerts

Caught in this whirlwind, which will see them tread the grounds every three days or so for almost five months, the players will become exhausted and, in fine, risk injury. The current rates are, however, already difficult to sustain. Courtois, therefore, was moved by it. But he was not the only one. As recently as last Tuesday, FIFPRO (the union of professional footballers) published a report denouncing the too large number of matches played by some players. “This is not tenable for the player, but also for the game and the competitions” , declared Jonas Baer-Hoffmann, the general secretary of the union. Not sure that in high places, his report aroused real awareness.

NEW DATA: The 2021 #FIFPRO Player Workload Monitoring men’s report, produced with @Football_BM is out now!#AtTheLimit – FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) October 5, 2021

However, you don’t have to go back very far to see the damage that an overly busy schedule can cause. A year ago, several foreign championships, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, hastily ended the 2019-2020 season, then gave way to “Final 8” Europeans and engaged, without dragging too long, over the 2020-2021 fiscal year. The result: a massacre of injuries even before the end of autumn (although other factors also had to be taken into account), especially in the Premier League. In the coming months, it’s a safe bet that we will hear a lot of bitching from the coaches, worried that they will be at the idea of ​​having to prepare for a World Cup in such conditions. Club leaders, anxious to get the most out of their hens that lay the golden eggs, will not be left out. The fans too, for sure, will fear to come close to the overdose. Torn on both sides, the vast majority of players will be silent. Wrongly. Because the main victims of the upcoming marathon will be them.

By Raphaël Brosse