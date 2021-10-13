Which Koh-Lanta adventurer will be eliminated next Tuesday, during the Ambassadors? The forecasts of the editorial staff!

This Tuesday, October 12, viewers of TF1 discovered the first part of the reunification of this Koh Lanta All-Stars. The episode ended at the end of the Arena test, which saw the victory of Ugo and Clémence. But then, who will be sacrificed by the ambassadors, Laurent and Phil, next week? We give you our predictions.
This season again, the reunification of Koh Lanta is split into two episodes. This Tuesday, October 11, viewers thus discovered on TF1 the first half of this major adventure game event: Laurent Maistret and Phil, respectively members of the red team and the yellow team, were appointed. (by opposing tribes) to be ambassadors. They will have the difficult task of agreeing on the name of an adventurer to eliminate … But if they do not reach a compromise, perhaps they will have to go as far as the dreaded drawing of the ball. ? All this, viewers will find out next week. This advice from ambassadors should be particularly interesting, especially as Laurent and Phil will be accompanied by the two adventurers who emerged victorious from the island of the banished, Clémence Castel and Ugo, as Denis Brogniart announced in the teaser from next week’s episode. So who will be eliminated during this new tip? While waiting for the answer, the editorial staff of Télé-Loisirs delivers its forecasts!
Laurent and Phil will they really go to the draw of the ball?
Already, be warned, these are simple forecasts and not spoilers. We remind you that the production battle fiercely on the legal ground, in this matter. At this point in the show’s airing, one thing seems likely according to us: Laurent and Phil, the two ambassadors chosen by the teams, will not go until the ball is drawn. Before leaving to find Phil, Laurent was very clear: he holds his fate in his hands and will refuse to sacrifice a boy from the red team (and therefore himself!). But it is much less affirmative concerning the girls. Would he then be able, if he does not agree with Phil on the name of a yellow, to sacrifice Alexandra, Alix or Jade? Alix, that seems unlikely to us as she is the adventurer he gets along best with on the camp. Jade, on the other hand, is for the moment more isolated and proves to be formidable on the tests. The candidate could therefore become dangerous after reunification, when the game becomes individual …
Coumba’s behavior could be detrimental to him
Another adventurer who could well be sacrificed on the altar of the ambassadors: Coumba. Phil swore on leaving that he would not give the name of any member of the yellow tribe, especially since Coumba is part of Claude’s alliance, which reigns supreme over the Lanta-Naï team. Except that after losing the Arena test against Ugo and Clémence, Clémentine pointed out Coumba’s betrayal, about his Girl power, at the start of the adventure. Words that are a boon for Laurent, who could use it to persuade Phil to sacrifice the candidate, whose actions and words are sometimes contradictory …
Sam too withdrawn in this Koh-Lanta?
At last, sat, very (too?) discreet and completely in the shadow of his mentors Claude and Teheiura from the start of the game could also serve as a cartridge for ambassadors. Phil and Laurent could indeed deplore his lack of involvement and even deduce that his motivation to continue the adventure is a little weak compared to that of all the others … But the Ambassadors (often) reserve surprises. End of suspense next Tuesday!