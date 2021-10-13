which sectors are affected in 2022?

Aurélien Fleurot, edited by Gauthier Delomez



The year 2022 should be marked by a general increase in salaries according to a Parisian recruitment firm Robert Half. Accounting, legal and even developers are particularly concerned. Sectors where proficiency in English and IT is essential.

Will the year 2022 mark the return of good news? The recruitment firm Robert Half expects in any case a general increase in wages from next year. A major economic issue six months before the presidential election. But for Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, the president of Medef, these generalized increases would simply be “not sustainable”. In any case, certain sectors will benefit from these increases with inflation such as accounting, legal and developers.





An upward trend after two years of status quo linked to the health crisis. While not all sectors will be affected by these strong increases, there are jobs where the war for talent, to attract or retain them, will involve wages.

English, IT: skills in demand

“We are entering a trend of increases in certain salaries, with jobs which are flagship”, explains Albane Prieto, director of the Robert Half cabinet, who lists these sectors: “Accounting, payroll, legal matters with salespeople in the industry. cloud universe, business developers who are taking flight in terms of salary increases now.

To see his salary swell from 4,000 to 5,000 euros, skills are particularly sought after, such as fluency in English and computer fluency. But in addition to the salary, working conditions matter more and more. According to the recruitment firm, 54% of candidates would refuse a job that does not offer telework at all. At the same time, nearly 90% of managers say they are ready to recruit in cities far from where the company is located.