why France is thinking big for small reactors

French President Emmanuel Macron has made small modular reactors a priority in the nuclear component of his € 30 billion plan for the industry, unveiled on Tuesday. A technology presented as very promising, especially to face competition from countries like China in the field.

Emmanuel Macron wants some for France. The French president announced, on the occasion of the presentation of his plan of 30 billion euros for industry and technologies, Tuesday, October 12, that “the number 1 objective was to make France emerge from here 2030 innovative small-scale nuclear reactors “.

This new French desire to bet big on small modular reactors, essential elements of a nuclear power plant, constitutes a major change of course for a country which, like France, has developed a nuclear sector around ever larger reactors, always more powerful.

Small reactor will become big, then small again

“These modular reactors each generate power below 300 megawatts (MW) each separately. This is far less than most reactors currently in service which produce power between 950 MW and 1300 MW. Some of them, like Flamanville, are even capable of going up to 1,600 MW “, summarizes Giorgio Locatelli, expert in engineering of nuclear power stations at the Polytechnic of Milan, contacted by France 24.

The elements of these smaller reactors are typically built in the assembly line factory, then transported to be assembled on site where they can, modularity requires, be easily adapted to needs. It’s a bit like the Ikea model applied to nuclear power.

This standardization of production is supposed to allow better control of the manufacture of these essential elements of a nuclear power plant. The delays accumulated on the Flamanville-3 EPR site demonstrated how the installation of a single XXL reactor could be a path strewn with pitfalls.

But the race for small modular reactors in which France wants to participate is in fact a kind of step backwards – as far as size is concerned. “We started in the 1960s with small reactors before switching to larger ones to achieve economies of scale”, underlines the Italian expert.

But this logic seems to have reached its limits. “EPRs like at Flamanville are not only very expensive, they are also extremely long and complex to build,” notes Giorgio Locatelli. It is therefore necessary not only to succeed in raising billions to erect them, but also to find buyers willing to wait sometimes up to 10 years to begin to have a return on investment.

A model to face China

An economic model that is not within everyone’s reach. “These gigantic reactors require financing models and an ability to mobilize know-how which are elements that are increasingly inaccessible, except in countries where companies are backed by the State, such as in Russia or China”, considers Nicolas Mazzucchi, specialist in energy issues at the Foundation for Strategic Research (FRS), contacted by France 24.

For him, switching to small modular reactors is therefore a strategic choice for France in order to remain competitive in the face of countries like China, which is becoming more and more ambitious in nuclear power.

And there will be markets to be won. “By 2025, that is to say tomorrow, nearly a quarter of the existing nuclear capacity in the world should be stopped because the reactors will have become too old”, explain the authors of a note – including Nicolas Mazzucchi – on the strategic challenges of small modular reactors, published in the Revue de l’énergie in July 2021.





Moreover, small nuclear reactors are not only used to replace the aging fleet of reactors still in service or coal plants retired in the name of the energy transition. “As it is a very flexible technology, we can adapt these units to mixed programs that are not simply aimed at producing electricity”, emphasizes Giorgio Locatelli. “These reactors can be used for water desalination – an important issue in regions such as the Middle East or even in India – they can be used for the production of hydrogen or for the generation of heat in the regions. colder “, lists Nicolas Mazzucchi.

Their safety can also be, in theory, a selling point compared to traditional reactors. The accident at the Fukushima plant in 2011 left a lasting mark on nuclear energy’s reputation for safety, and the incident at the Taishan EPR in China in July 2021 demonstrated that the most recent reactors are not either. more sheltered from technical problems.

Faced with this, small nuclear reactors have “in theory an interesting safety potential because they contain, by definition, less nuclear material. Radioactive releases in the event of an accident can be limited by this smaller inventory and safety measures. which will be implemented “, summarizes Karine Herviou, Deputy Director General in charge of the Safety of nuclear installations and systems division at IRSN, contacted by France 24.

Options specific to small reactors can also be proposed “to remove the residual power which continues to be produced by the reactor core after its shutdown”, adds this specialist. It is this residual power which is at the origin of the melting of the core of the reactors at the Fukushima plant and at the Three Mile Island plant in the United States in 1979.

“Lack of experience”

But that is the theory. “For reactors equipped with innovative systems, operators will have to justify their safety”, assures Karine Herviou.

In fact, none of the supposed advantages of small modular reactors has yet been confirmed in practice. There are around 70 small modular reactor projects currently under development around the world and the vast majority are still in the early stages of development.

“The main concern with this technology is the lack of track record,” admits Giorgio Locatelli, of the Milan Polytechnic. And not just to compare it with traditional reactors.

You also have to start from scratch to build the entire production line, which is expensive. “The creation of the model alone can cost a billion euros”, underlines the Italian expert. And then, you still have to succeed in convincing enough customers to make the investment profitable. This is the nuclear version “of the chicken and egg problem: is it better to build assembly lines first to convince potential buyers or first to find who to sell these reactors to?” “, concludes Giorgio Locatelli.

And even if the race for small modular reactors is still in its infancy, France “starts late”, underlines Nicolas Mazzucchi. In the United States, for example, there is already at least one project that has received the green light from the safety authorities, and a whole ecosystem of start-ups is emerging around this technology, recalls the site. Scientific American.

However, it is still far from being lost. “France has the advantage of being able to rely on a sector which has proven itself in the nuclear industry and which controls the entire chain from extraction in uranium mines to the design of reactors”, assures Nicolas Mazzucchi. And Paris has about ten years to put all its nuclear players in order of battle for small modular reactors, because the French Atomic Energy Commission believes that “there will be a real market for this type of reactor from 2030 “.