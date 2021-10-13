Why is the tone rising between the National Sports Agency and the French Athletics Federation?

It was a bit of the last chance for reconciliation between the ANS and the French Athletics Federation, Tuesday, October 12. Meeting at the Ministry of Sports, the stated objective is the appointment of a National Technical Director (DTN) and a performance director to boost new momentum after the Tokyo flop. But the dialogue has been at a standstill since December 2020. franceinfo: sport deciphers the difference between the two institutions.



Tokyo’s rout has left its mark

After the exceptional vintage of 2016 (six medals), French athletics faltered. Only Kevin Mayer, once again becoming Olympic vice-champion in the decathlon, reached a podium at the Olympic stadium. No good omen for the Games in Paris, in less than three years. “We cannot afford that in sports like athletics or swimming, we only come back with a silver medal in each sport. These two federations are experiencing a slight drop in speed and we must support them as closely as possible ” Roxana Maracineanu indicated at the microphone of France Inter.





Renaud Lavillenie was one of the disappointments of these Tokyo Games. (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)





“We have a generational gap, recognizes Stéphane Diagana, France Television consultant. There are very young, very talented people who will arrive early in Tokyo. And there are older ones, who have already retired or who will arrive at the end of their career in Tokyo. It is this feeling, in addition to organizational dysfunctions, which could be identified by the ANS or the ministry and which provokes this feeling of urgency to act and this meeting. There is no more time to waste for 2024 ”.

Between Onesta and Giraud, the tea towel burns

“ The tone is raised because we have a divergent vision between the different decision-makers”, Recognizes Stéphane Diagana. The discord resumed with more vigor by interposed communiques. Last week Claude Onesta, at the head of the ANS, pointed out the record of French athletics, with his usual outspokenness: “When you see that it represents 150 potential medals and that we make one, if that’s not a concern, I don’t know what to call it ”. A spike that recalled the comments made on September 13 by Emmanuel Macron in front of the Olympic medalists: “Much more will have to be done”.

And unsurprisingly, it did not please the director of the French Athletics Federation, André Giraud, who without naming him, addressed a scathing response to Claude Onesta. “I am exasperated by these repeated and unnecessary attacks. Weakening the French Athletics Federation will not bring more medals to France, let it be said. […] We will take decisions, certainly together, with the State, but we will not let anyone decide alone and in place of the Federation. “.

Behind the rhetorical jousting, there are deep differences over the appointment of the next DTN. Onesta, with his usual outspokenness, hinted that the proposed candidates (mainly Patrick Ranvier, Grégory Saint-Génies and Vincent Rognon) did not transport him with enthusiasm.

A voice that today seems cumbersome for the athletics federation. However, nothing new in the method of appointment of the DTN. “The French athletics federation has always had a lot of technical executives, more than 80, put at its disposal by the State, paid by the State. They have always had a voice on his appointment ”, admits Stéphane Diagana.

An action plan to redefine

It’s not just the tea towel that burns. The house is smoldering. Behind the dissensions for the appointment of the DTN, it is the redefinition of the high-level project and the organization of the latter that remain to be defined. And quick.

“We have seen disagreements between the director of high performance and the DTN, adds Stéphane Diagana. So the perimeters of responsibility, decision and authority must be better defined. This idea of ​​a duo came from President André Giraud. It was not a bad idea but can the high performance director be autonomous and coach of the France team? Obviously the texts do not allow it. In any case, it was not done like that “, advances as a possible explanation Stéphane Diagana.

Today’s meeting at the Sports Ministry hopes to break the deadlock. On the table, it is now necessary to conclude a plan with six hands, and to agree on the supervision of the high level for the next three years. Namely, finally finding a head, to revive French athletics by Paris 2024.