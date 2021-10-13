why the executive wants to extend the health pass until July 2022

Jacques Serais



1:08 p.m., October 13, 2021



The extension of the health pass against the coronavirus is presented to the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, with the date of July 2022 as a new horizon for a return to normal life. For Emmanuel Macron and the government of Jean Castex, this makes it possible to span the presidential and legislative sequence of next spring.

DECRYPTION

A major file arrives on the table of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday morning: the very sensitive extension of the health pass against Covid-19. This text will also be on the menu of the National Assembly in first reading next week, October 19. If the epidemic is regressing at the beginning of autumn, the executive does not want to take any risk and wants at all costs to keep control of the crisis. In the eyes of the government, this bill on the extension of the state of health emergency is an essential tool to avoid a new congestion of hospitals. Another explanation: the French accept the measures rather well – the protest movements are running out of steam.





Pass collection by territory?

Because without this text, the health pass would no longer have a legal framework as of November 15. And if the members of the government, Olivier Véran at the head, had initially promised that he would not go beyond, reality catches up with them, once again for a year and a half, precautionary principle obliges. On the side of the oppositions, we denounce here a new lie.

Criticisms that Macronie tries to sweep away by explaining that this extension will in fact make it possible to lift the pass territory by territory and to put it back if necessary, without having to go through the Parliament box. In the text presented Wednesday morning, the deadline is set at July 31, 2022. A distant deadline that allows the executive to avoid any debate on this issue in the middle of the presidential campaign, while the deputies will be in their constituencies to do campaign.