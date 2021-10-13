Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021: winning photos unveiled

The jurors of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021 have announced the big winners of the prestigious naturalist photography competition.

Consecration for Laurent Ballesta. The French photographer won the first prize – photographer of the year – from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year. The competition, organized by the Natural History Museum in London, honors professional and amateur photographers who capture nature every year. The 47-year-old naturalized photographer surprised the jury of the 57e edition of the competition with its snapshot of groupers camouflaged in a swirling cloud of fertilized eggs.

To photograph this rare phenomenon, Laurent Ballesta dived for five years off the island of Fakarava, in French Polynesia. He wanted to immortalize the annual grouper laying, which only takes place around the full moon, in July. “The real secret of this photo is perseverance, it is to continue, every year, to try to be there at the right time”, commented the native of Montpellier, who collaborates regularly with Paris Match. His approach was also environmentalist. Because, highlighting these regions of the world rich in biodiversity helps to encourage decision-makers to preserve them. “I don’t believe you can protect things you don’t know. We must make these places known, he added. And this very special place that is the southern pass of Fakarava is protected, monitored and classified as a “Program on Man and the Biosphere” zone by Unesco. It is no coincidence that there is an extraordinary phenomenon there ”.





A cliché as a “reminder”

The Frenchman’s cliché stood out from more than 50,000 other produced by artists from 95 countries. For Doug Gurr, director of the Natural History Museum in London, his photograph is a “reminder” of what we risk losing if we do nothing to stop the human impact on our planet, while COP26 is taking place. getting ready to start in Glasgow.

In total, the jurors selected 19 winning photos according to the categories. The 100 most beautiful photographs presented in the competition, as well as the story behind each image, will be presented during an exhibition which will open its doors on October 15 in London. It will also be possible to discover them in a book entitled “Willdlife Photographer of the Year 2021”, published by Biotope editions at the end of the year.