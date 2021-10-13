will distributors give in to lower prices?

Maud Descamps, edited by Gauthier Delomez



8:12 am, October 13, 2021



Gasoline prices have been rising steadily in recent days, along with gas and electricity prices. The Minister of the Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili asks for an effort on the part of the fuel distributors, but the latter are for the moment reluctant to renounce their margins.

Are the fuel dispensers going to play the game? While the price of diesel is at its highest level since 2018, on average at 1.54 euros per liter, the Minister of Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili asks fuel distributors to renounce their margins to lower the price to the pump. A gesture wanted by the government after the tariff shield announced on gas and electricity prices. But for the fuel sector, nothing is certain yet.





“This is not serious”

It is “out of the question”, confided a representative of the large distribution, astonished by the effort requested by the government. “It’s not serious,” asserted another. You should know that today, the margin of distributors on a liter of gasoline is between one and two cents. To really lower prices, the government must play on taxes. This is what Francis Pousse, representative of independent owners of service stations, answers. “It cannot come from us. It is the State which must take its responsibilities”, he affirms on Europe 1.

Francis Pousse continues his reasoning. “You have on diesel 66 cents of TICPE (internal consumption tax on energy products, Editor’s note), which is added to the VAT. We can estimate that today, a liter of diesel brings in between 80 and 90 cents to the state, ”he explains. Minister Barbara Pompili is expected to bring together fuel distributors in the next for negotiations which promise to be tense.