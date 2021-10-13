Windows 11 receives its first Patch Tuesday, here are the new features of the update

Microsoft has just published the very first Tuesday patch for Windows 11. Via this update, the manufacturer corrects many security and performance problems spotted on the OS since its launch on October 5th. This patch also takes care of fixing several bugs. We take stock together.

As you know, Windows 11 has been officially available in its final and stable version since October 5, 2021. Of course, the debut of Microsoft’s new OS has been painful at times, mainly due to many problems like this. bug which prevented compatible PCs from installing the OS, or even these multiple problems which affect Brother printers connected by USB.

We must add to that performance problems with certain components, in particular AMD processors which see their performance reduced by 15% on Windows 11. To bury this avalanche of malfunctions, Microsoft has just released the very first Windows 11 patch Tuesday this Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Microsoft releases the first Windows 11 update

The update KB5006674 is being deployed and brings Windows 11 version 22000.258. First, this update corrects no less than 36 security flaws spotted on the OS. Two of them also display a critical level of danger. Named CVE-2021-40461 and CVE-2021-38672, they concern Windows Hyper V and in particular allow an attacker to execute malicious code remotely. Here is what the changelog published on the official Microsoft site mentions:





“Resolves known compatibility issues between certain Intel “Killer” and “SmartByte” network software and Windows 11 (original version). Devices with affected software may drop User Datagram Protocol (UDP) packets under certain conditions. This creates performance and other issues for UDP-based protocols. For example, some websites may load slower than others on affected devices, which may cause video delivery to slow down in certain resolutions ”, Microsoft specifies.

The patch also includes an update of the maintenance stack. This is the component used in installing Windows Update updates. “Servicing Stack Updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft Updates ”, explains the American company. As you will agree, the update does not provide any solution to many problems spotted on the OS since launch. It is to be hoped that the next patches will take care of correcting these dysfunctions.

How to update Windows 11

If you are familiar with Windows 11, you probably know the procedure. If not, here’s how to update Windows 11: