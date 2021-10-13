Women with high testosterone masturbate more

Reading time: 2 min – Spotted on The Journal of Sex Research

According to a study published on October 11, testosterone is significantly linked to sexuality. If that doesn’t knock you off your chair, then this action of the so-called male hormone – it is not actually specific, its levels are just higher in men than in women in general – is enough. well known.

What is much less, on the other hand, is the way in which this association is not expressed in the same way between the two sexes. It is on this point that the results of this new publication are very innovative: for the first time, and according to a solid methodology, they detail how the hormone is involved differently in the sexual behavior of men and women at the level of population.

In the former, it is rather correlated with desires to multiply partners while in the latter, a relatively high level of testosterone is associated with more masturbation.

In women, hormonal influences subject to social pressure

Another highlight of this work, led by a team led by Wendy Macdowall, assistant professor of public health at the prestigious London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), is that it paints a complex picture to say the least. of the phenomenon. This study does more than fill the gap in attention to the role of testosterone in the sexual lives of women. Nor to respond to the factual gaps on the sexual variation of the association between the hormone and sexuality. It also helps to understand how social and hormonal influences on sexual function and behavior are inseparable.





The study is based on measuring the level of testosterone taken in the morning from the saliva of 2,123 women and 1,599 men aged 18 to 74 years. It is based on analyzes distributed according to three models. The first takes into account the age of the participants; the second revolves around age, season and marital status; the last adds to these variables the BMI and the state of health, evaluated subjectively.

It found that men with high testosterone levels are more likely to have had more than one partner at the same time in the past five years and recent heterosexual vaginal intercourse. Significantly higher testosterone levels were found in women who had had at least one lesbian relationship and reported solitary sexual activity both more recent and more frequent.

For scientists, this strong link between testosterone and masturbation in women – without manifesting itself in sex with other people in general, and men in particular – indicates that the moderating effect of social factors on hormonal influences could be stronger on the behavior of women. In other words, since sexual expression puts women more at risk of social stigma, it seems logical that they tend to resort to masturbation to satisfy their libido. An activity which, if it still often remains stigmatized, is neither subject to the constraints of social surveillance nor dependent on relations with its congeners.

Finally, that scientists observe a higher average salivary testosterone level in women who have already had at least one lesbian experience strengthens the already widely and variously documented links between testosterone and female homosexuality. An association confirmed in particular by a recent review of the literature concluding (provisionally) at a higher testosterone level in lesbians and bisexuals compared to heterosexuals.