Women’s Champions League – PSG crushes Kharkiv with a hat-trick from Jordyn Huitema (5-0)

The health walk continues for PSG. Winners of their first five league matches, falling Zhytlobud (2-0) on the first day in this group stage of the Champions League, the players of Didier Ollé-Nicolle added a seventh success without conceding a goal to their collection. In seven matches. Wednesday evening, it was the Ukrainians of Kharkiv who paid the price for the clear domination of Paris (5-0). Paris keeps the lead of group B after two days.

In the league as on the European scene, it’s the same price. Paris wins, and does not take a goal. Wednesday evening, Didier Olé-Nicolle’s troops cracked Kharkiv from the first period. It was at the approach of the half hour of play that everything was decided. And above all, that the Jordyn Huitema festival has started. Untenable, the young Canadian offered a hat-trick in the space of 17 minutes.

Huitema on fire, Diani not successful

A big shoulder kick and a shot at a closed angle, first (1-0, 25th). A head full of opportunism after a bar from Ramona Bachmann, then (2-0, 32nd). Then an offering from Kadidiatou Diani concluded as it should to complete everything before the break (3-0, 42nd), and the case was folded. The treble could have been a quadruplet or even a quintuplet. But the 20-year-old did not convert her other clear opportunities, until she touched the post at the end of the game (80th).





Opportunities, Paris did not miss in a match dominated from A to Z (42 shots to 2). Diani tried a lot in the first half, without success, while Geyoro, among others, also had the opportunity to add to the bill. It must be said that despite the score, the opposing goalkeeper, Yaman, pulled out all the stops. But by dint of suffering, she ended up faulting in turn, with an approximate exit which benefited Léa Khelifi at the very end of the match. (5-0, 88th). Before that, it was Paulina Dudek who participated in the party, with a header at the near post on a corner (4-0, 59th).

25 goals scored, 0 conceded: everything is going for the best on the side of the champions of France at the start of the season. Real Madrid, who will come to the Parc des Princes on November 9, have been warned. Saint-Etienne, who will face Diani and her teammates on Sunday, too …

