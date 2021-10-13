Kenyan runner Agnes Tirop, two-time bronze medalist in 10,000 meters at the world championships and gold medal at the world cross country championships in 2015, was found dead with stab wounds, officials said Kenyan sportsmen.

Tirop, 25, had recently completed 4e from 5,000 meters to Tokyo Olympics. She was considered a rising star of theAthletics in his country.

She was found dead at his home in the Iten Altitude Training Center in western Kenya and his death could be a homicide, we said from the same source. According to La Vanguardia, her husband is the prime suspect.

She had finished 3e at the 2017 World Championships in London and 2019 in Doha.

“Kenya lost a diamond who was one of the fastest growing athletes on the international stage thanks to her remarkable performances on the track”, lamented Athletics Kenya in a statement.



