World’s Worst Horror Movie Has Been Released, And It Was Written By AI

While the party halloween fast approaching, the platform Netflix just released their first AI-written horror movie. A film which also has the merit of being the worst horror film in the world.

A ridiculous movie

Horror and dread are particularly popular cinematic genres that are the stars of Halloween parties. As each platform considers ways to reach audiences with content designed for this celebration, Netflix surprised everyone by releasing an amazing movie.

Entirely written by an AI, this short film, 4 minutes and 20 seconds long, is called Mr Puzzle Wants You To Be Less Alive, and tell the misadventures of a young woman, sequestered in a warehouse by a certain Mr Puzzles, who tied her above running chainsaws. Meanwhile, his executioner rides a tricycle.





Behind this project, there is comedian, actor and writer Keaton Patti, who forced AI to watch over 400,000 hours of horror movies. The AI ​​has synthesized it for this short film, of which we can obviously guess the influence of the saga of Saw, with this story of a sadistic and masked torturer. The spectators will undoubtedly be amused by this UFO, with replicas as lunar as caricatural, of the type: “Where am I ? I should be at sexy summer camp !”

Without a doubt, this strange object should be a textbook case, in the study of artificial intelligences, and help us answer the question: can an AI be an artist? It will be recalled that this is not the first time that this type of test has been carried out. Indeed, in the past, Keaton Patti made a bot write a book. The work is called I Forced a Bot to Write This Book: AI Meets BS, and is available in bookstores. He also had an AI write an episode of the series. Golden Girls, after showing him 1000 hours of episodes.

If, however, you prefer to spend Halloween with better content, we remind you that Netflix recently released the new series from Mike Flanagan (the creator of The Haunting of Hill House), Midnight mass, whose full review and without spoilers is available on our site. It is also recalled that on October 31, M6 will broadcast two films by the awesome Tim Burton.