Would you be ready to test male contraception (other than a condom)?

How about heated briefs and vasectomy? Why would contraception be a subject for women and not a concern shared by the couple? In recent years, the issue of contraceptive load has gradually entered the public debate. Without necessarily that crowds of men do not throw themselves on heated briefs (thermal method to avoid spermatogenesis) or on vasectomy operations (for permanent contraception). And this while in Canada, one in five men choose this surgery, just like in New Zealand.





On the occasion of the release this week of the comic strip Contraceptives, a survey of two journalists who wonder about male contraception, 20 minutes examines this still taboo subject.

You are a man, have you ever wondered about taking contraception? If so, which one are you most interested in? What prompted you to question yourself? What are you afraid of in this process? Would you be ready to have a vasectomy? Or to take a hormonal pill every day? For you, is this a subject on which more should be communicated?