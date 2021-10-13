Xbox Series X and S: sales record in Japan, well ahead of Xbox One | Xbox one

Although Microsoft has not officially communicated the number of consoles sold for a long time, figures from Japan continue to reach us through the Japanese institute Media Create. And we can say that the new Xbox consoles are more attractive than the Xbox One.

Xbox big efforts in Japan

Two weeks ago, we discussed the situation of Xbox in Japan following the brand’s announcements at the Tokyo Game Show 2021. With a conference dedicated to this market, Xbox confirmed its intention to continue investing in Japan, in particular through partnerships with more than 200 independent Japanese developers.

In June, Jeremy Hinton, responsible for the Asia region for Xbox, said that Japan was the territory where Xbox was showing its strongest growth. And just after TGS 2021, we noticed that the Xbox Series S had hit the top sellers on Amazon JP.

With the arrival of Japanese games in Xbox Game Pass and the deployment of Xbox Cloud Gaming in this territory in recent weeks, we can say that Microsoft’s efforts to break through are increasingly strong.





Xbox Series X and S sales take off much more than Xbox One

Today, the figures from the Japanese institute Media Create are clear: the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles sell much better in Japan than the previous generation with the Xbox One.

Data published in Famitsu magazine and reported by Installbaseforum indeed shows that the Xbox Series X | S reached 100,000 units sold in the territory in the space of about 50 weeks while the Xbox One did in 219 weeks. . In summary, the Xbox Series X and S are therefore selling four times faster in Japan than the Xbox One.

Figures from Media Create indicate that by early October, 63,757 Xbox Series X had sold in the territory compared to 35,387 Xbox Series S, or about 64% of Xbox Series X. But the Xbox Series S posted better sales. lately with a 2: 1 ratio in its favor. It must be said that the Xbox Series X are much more difficult to find and that the Xbox Series S is more prominent on the side of Microsoft in the face of the shortages of its big sister.

Below is a reminder of the Xbox announcements made to the Japanese market for the Tokyo Game Show 2021 today.