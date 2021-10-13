Xiaomi announces smart lock with facial recognition

The Xiaomi Smart Door Lock X is a high-end connected lock, packed with sensors and features. And among these, you will be able in particular to open your door very simply, by looking at it.

In addition to its smartphones, Xiaomi seems to want to try out as many types of more or less connected objects as possible, ranging from robot dogs to electric bicycle pumps. As spotted by gizchina on the social network Sohu, the Chinese firm offers a new connected lock called Smart Door Lock X.

This is the first connected lock model offered by the brand that incorporates facial recognition. As a result, this model should fall under the high end. Xiaomi explains that to recognize its owner, the lock uses a “3D structured light face recognition module”. Technology designed by the brand.

A system promised to be reliable

From what we understand, 3D should give this system the assurance that a photo of you will not be enough to open your home to the four winds. The brand promises an error rate of less than one in a million. Another advantage of facial recognition is that you don’t need your hands to unlock the door.





Other sensors are also involved, such as an RGB camera and an “ultrasonic sensor”. The goal is simple: make sure that no one is parked in front of your door. In this event, the camera would automatically start recording and notify you via an application.

The system also includes a laser projector, infrared fill light, photosensitive sensor, distance sensor and infrared camera. Depending on the brand, this system could become a standard in connected locks. The Smart Door Lock X also has an Amoled screen and a 6250 mAh battery.

8 locking methods

Beyond its sensors, the lock offers an electronic lock body, capable of monitoring the complete state of the lock in the event of an attempted break-in. If desired, it is of course possible to unlock it using a 20 digit code and the lock offers 8 locking methods.

Pre-orders in China open today. It is not yet known if this product will be available by us or at what price.