“You were the least ugly of the lot” … This admission from Nathalie which shocks Internet users

Yesterday in Love is in the meadow, on M6, Nathalie welcomed a new suitor at her place but Stéphane surely did not expect the confession that the candidate was going to make to him… She confided to the one who had come, too, to try his luck to find love, “C life on the farm is where you are, you’re not in the Balearic Islands. I’m not looking for a farmer but I’m not looking for a slacker either. You don’t engage with people when you don’t know their job ”. An outspokenness that surprised more than one… But that’s not all! In the car together, Nathalie made a big confession to him.

“The least ugly of the lot”





Stéphane, already surprised by his words, surely did not expect what was to follow. The man asked him why he chose him rather than another and it is in all honesty that Nathalie answered him “I had so many, we will say that you were the least ugly of the lot”. The man shocked and feeling Nathalie somewhat hostile asked him, once arrived home, “What state of mind are you in?” Are you glad we’re here? You still have to tell yourself that you are having an adventure like that to find someone. So you still have to leave a little time … You talk a lot about your work. It’s important, I understand, but you still have to think about yourself and give yourself some time to be able to find a person ”.

Internet users were shocked by this sequence and shared many messages on social networks. For example, we could read, under a meme, “Nathalie when she will realize that she is going to be alone because she is too boring!” “Or” Nice also for the guy who is already there to say that the other was the least ugly of the lot … no but seriously she has to calm down she is going to leave with no one she’s crazy about talking like that it is despicable ”. Would Nathalie have misunderstood the concept of the show? Only the future will tell us !

Kahina Boudjidj