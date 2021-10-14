2-year-old kills his mother with a bullet to the head in the middle of a Zoom meeting in the United States

The father, absent during the incident, had stored his loaded gun without the safety catch, in a Paw Patrol backpack. The famous cartoon that toddlers love.

The child found the gun and accidentally shot his mother in the head while attending a video conference.

“One of the girls is passed out, she was bleeding. Her camera is on, her baby is crying at the back of the room.”, described by phone one of his colleagues to the emergency services, according to a recording of the call made public by the police and transcribed by the newspaper Orlando Sentinel.

Police officers dispatched to the scene attempted to resuscitate 21-year-old Shamaya Lynn, but paramedics pronounced her death shortly after on August 11.





A current drama in the United States

Accused of not having stored his firearm in a place, the father was arrested on Tuesday, October 12. The date of the trial is not known. He faces up to 15 years in prison relates the Washington post in an article.

A drama unfortunately common in the United States. A few weeks ago, a 2-year-old boy died in Texas after finding a pistol in a backpack.

According to a report from Everytown For Gun Safety, an association campaigning for better regulation of firearms: “Every year in the United States, hundreds of children gain access to loaded and unsecured weapons.”

According to the association, 879 people have been killed by unintentional shooting at minors since 2015. And 114 since the start of the year.