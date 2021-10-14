2023, the year of all the dangers for your driver’s license, really?

You may have noticed it in recent days, the League for the Defense of Drivers is in the news for its press release on the violent increase in point withdrawals planned by the State for 2023.

“The deployment of automated radars of all kinds unfortunately takes the king’s part in the government’s program, but the League for the Defense of Drivers has unearthed another alarming information: the State plans to send 13 million letters of withdrawal from points (reference 48) in 2023, compared to 8.6 million in 2019, the last year preceding the periods of containment linked to the coronavirus“, can we read in the text of the League.







We went to check this famous annex 751 of the 2022 Finance Bill. And indeed, there is this table where we find a “target” value of 13 million letters sent for withdrawals of points. This would represent an increase of around 50% compared to 2019 and 2021.

But how do you achieve an increase of more than 50% in withdrawals of points in two years? Are the French suddenly going to start driving faster and faster? Will the number of radars explode all at once? Nothing of that. Even if they are indeed doomed to multiply in the next two years, we will be far from an increase to 50%. But then, why such a forecast figure announced by the State?





The “PAP”

This is in fact what the government calls the “PAP”, or “Annual Performance Project”. The explanation is simple: “since the finance law for 2006, annual performance projects have been included in the budget “blueprints”, by mission. They thus retrace, for each program, the strategy, objectives, indicators and results targets, the achievement of which will be measured in the annual performance reports (PCR) annexed to the draft budget regulation.“.

Clearly, this is a tool for measuring the “performance” to come for a given. Moreover, the 2023 target is like the one made for 2021 by the PAP … a value which will ultimately never be reached, as you can see above in the table. Indeed, when we look at the gap between the forecast “PAP” for 2021 and the actual number of point withdrawals that we should reach at the end of the year, the gap is enormous! We will thus be on figures close to 2019, despite the increase in the number of radars and a significantly higher availability rate (table below).







All this to conclude that the 13 million “target” of the State for 2023 is a given to be taken with enormous tweezers, and which has absolutely no real value.