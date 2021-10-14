5 tips to pay less for your gasoline

At a time when gasoline is at record high prices and the All Saints’ Day holidays approach, Yahoo News gives you some tips on how to pay less for your fuel.

It will not have escaped you, the prices at the pump are skyrocketing. By reaching an average of 1.53 euros, the price of a liter of diesel reached an all-time high by beating the previous record of October 2018 which led to the “yellow vests” crisis. With the sharp drop in the price of a barrel of Brent during successive lockdowns, the price of diesel had fallen sharply, but it has now risen by almost 30% in one year. Since the resumption of economic activity, demand has exploded but supply has not kept up due to production slowed down during the pandemic. While unleaded 95 did not beat its 2012 record, it is not far from it with an average price exceeding 1.60 euros per liter.

In order to make your trips to the pump less painful, especially since the All Saints’ Day holidays are fast approaching and many French people should be hitting the road, it is worth remembering a few tips for paying less for your fuel.

To avoid paying too much for your liter of gasoline, use price comparators. It might sound obvious, but many motorists just go to the nearest gas station when they are on the reserve. Compare the prices of the different pumps, for example thanks to the prix-carburant.gouv.fr platform, set up by the government, or to the Essence & CO application, which will help you find the nearest cheapest fuel pump from your place.





Filling up with gasoline on the highway means making sure you pay a lot more than at a gas station located a few kilometers outside the network. According to Le Parisien, which was based on data from the Ministry of Ecological Transition, the price of diesel per liter increases by 8% when you are on the highway and that of Unleaded 95 + E10 by 6.6%. “The price difference can be 10%”, indicated François Carlier, general delegate of the CLCV (French association of consumers and users), to the site actu.fr. For a car with a 50-liter tank, the price of a full tank of gasoline on the motorway is therefore more expensive by around 8 euros. It’s up to you to arrange to take as little gasoline as possible on the motorway, even if it means going out to find a cheaper station, especially since leaving the motorway can sometimes allow you to pay less in tolls.

It is best to refuel in the morning, when the temperature is lower. The colder it is, the lower the fuel density. On the contrary, when it is hot, the fuel expands and a liter of gasoline does not really represent a liter of gasoline.

Do not be in too much of a hurry and do not fully depress the fuel gun lever. The lever has three speed positions (slow, medium and fast) and you must choose the slowest position, because the faster the fuel enters the tank, the more vapor there will be and therefore a loss of volume. Slow mode minimizes vapors created during filling.

It is important to fill up your tank when it is still half full. The fuller the tank, the less air remains and fuel evaporation is minimized. The more empty it is, the more air there is and the fuel will evaporate. Filling an empty tank will therefore waste fuel.

