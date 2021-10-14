63% of products sold on the internet are “non-compliant”, according to a Fraud Repression study

After a study carried out over the past three years by the Fraud Repression, the results show that 63% of products sold on the internet are considered “non-compliant”, franceinfo learned on Thursday 14 October. In the 450 objects studied, we find jewelry, soft toys and electric garlands that present the risk of fires. These are products sold by web giants like Amazon, Ebay, Rue du Commerce and Fnac.

Almost two-thirds of the products studied are therefore far from respecting French standards. “In non-compliant objects, it can be risks of different kinds such as electric shocks for the batteries, or chemical products.“, explains Romain Roussel, spokesperson for the Directorate General for the Repression of Fraud. “But also soft toys which are dangerous for children because parts come off easily and there is a risk that they will be swallowed by children”, continues Romain Roussel. Another observation made by the Repression of Fraud, 74% of jewelry analyzed by the body show traces of cadmium or lead, that is to say heavy and toxic metals.





The French authorities find themselves powerless to sanction manufacturers who are often based in Asia. For the repression of fraud as for the government, it is up to online sales platforms to take responsibility. “The problem today is that when you go to the online sites, there is no verification of the honesty of the dealer.”, laments Cédric O, the Secretary of State for Digital. “We therefore want to force very large platforms to control the integrity of people who sell with them”, specifies the Secretary of State, at the microphone of franceinfo. For this, a European regulation is in preparation: the “digital service act” (or “legalization on digital services”). A text that France wishes to promote when it takes the presidency of the European Council in January 2022.