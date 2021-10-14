65M €, Leonardo is preparing a colossal offensive

For next summer, in addition to the question of the succession of Kylian Mbappé if he were to join Real Madrid, PSG also want to strike a big blow in midfield. Leonardo, sports director of the Parisian club, has even already positioned himself on a colossal track on the side of Serie A.

PSG on the lookout for the Nicolo Barella case

A connoisseur of the Italian market, Leonardo has included the name of Nicolo Barella on the list of reinforcements he wants to have at Paris Saint-Germain next summer. Big revelation of Euro 2021 which he won with Italy, the Inter Milan midfielder is now a very much sought after player in the transfer market. A new status that he wants to use to enhance his contract with the Nerazzurri.

But according to information from Corriere dello Sport, Paris Saint-Germain would like to convince the 24-year-old to join the French championship in order to earn the salary of his dreams. Leonardo being willing to pay whatever it takes in order to attract the compatriot of Marco Verratti. However, the Rouge et Bleu are not alone on this track and the competition could be fierce at this track in the months to come. Liverpool, Atlético de Madrid and other European clubs are already in line to recruit him. Especially since the positions of the player and his management do not seem to be approaching concerning a contract extension.





Nicolo Barella wants to extend his contract, but …

Arrived in September 2020 from Cagliari against a check for 32.5 million euros, Nicolo Barella has a contract running until June 2024 with Inter Milan. But according to the Corriere dello Sport, the native of Cagliari could not go to the end of this engagement. Paris Saint-Germain would indeed be ready to take action for Nicolo Barella if he does not find an agreement with his management to renew his lease.

The transalpine media explains that the player and his club have been discussing since the end of the Euro with a view to an extension. However, the two positions do not come closer since Barella claims a salary of 6 million euros per year, where Inter Milan does not intend to exceed the bar of 5 million euros per season, or double what it is currently touching. PSG remains on the lookout on this issue.

