80 M €, Newcastle party to spoil the Greens?

Passed under the Saudi flag this season, Newcastle United are preparing to strike big blows in the transfer window. A former ASSE would notably appear on the priority list of the Magpies.

Newcastle interested in former ASSE

AS Saint-Étienne’s summer 2021 is to be forgotten. In the financially tough, ASSE recruited only one player. Juan Ignacio Ramirez is loaned by Liverpool FC Montevideo to the Greens. In the hardship in terms of recruitment, the Loire club has not completed any sales this summer. What bogged down the club in its crisis when a new investor is still waiting. While waiting for the next owner of Saint-Étienne, the Forez club could receive a nice unexpected check from England. Former Stéphanois, Wesley fofana could still bring a nice windfall to the current red lantern of Ligue 1 Uber Eats. The 20-year-old center-back is on Newcastle United’s shelves. The penultimate Premier League has just passed under the fold of Saudi Arabia and would now be the richest club in the world.

Magpies already set for Fofana?





Although injured and withdrawn until (early) 2022, Wesley Fofana would arouse the envy of the new owners of Newcastle United according to RMC Sport. New elements have just leaked in this file. Last I heard, Leicester City would not be against a sale of Fofana to Newcastle. However, the Foxes would not wait less than 80 million euros to let go of the former player of AS Saint-Étienne. Which had been recruited in 2020 against 40 million euros (bonus included). A new transfer from the former Stéphanois will bring back a nice check to ASSE. The Greens had included a clause stipulating that a percentage of 20% will be returned to them in the event of the resale of the central defender. It remains to be seen at what price the Magpies could recruit Fofana in the coming months.

