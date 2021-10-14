A 25-year-old young woman, an agent at the Primary Health Insurance Fund of Var, threatened with dismissal because of her outfits deemed too “eccentric”

A 25-year-old woman, an agent at the Primary Health Insurance Fund (CPAM) of Var, is threatened with dismissal. In question: his outfits considered too “eccentric”.

The young woman is on a three-month fixed-term contract, until November 15, at the Covid telephone monitoring platform, report France Bleu and Var Matin. She is therefore not in contact with the public. The officer began by wearing the veil, as usual, before her supervisors asked her to remove it.

She therefore replaced the veil with a turban. A way for her to continue to cover her hair, in accordance with her religious convictions, but also to “let appear, as requested, her forehead, her ears and her neck”, she explains to France Bleu.





In the meantime, his turban is deemed not to comply with the obligation of neutrality now in force at the CPAM.

The young woman then opts for wigs: a “square cut with a few red strands” and “one in pastel pink tones”, she told France Bleu.

The management considers her outfits “out of step with the social standards of the company” and summons her for an interview prior to dismissal. “I was told that I had struck the sensitivity of work colleagues,” said the young woman to Var Matin. “But there are people in the services who have hair that is pink, or blue, or bleached. It is an individual freedom. ”

The CGT supported the agent and organized a rally on October 11 in front of the Var CPAM. The young woman will know if she is fired or not in a few days by mail.