a booster of Moderna or Pfizer works best in people vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson

VACCINATION – Mixing vaccines would be more effective in protecting against the coronavirus according to an American study.

It is a study that could upset the vaccination policy and the recall campaign against the coronavirus. Carried out on 458 vaccinated adults, a US study showed that in people first vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson, antibody levels were quadrupled after a booster dose of the same vaccine.

But the result is much more interesting by “mixing” the vaccines, a practice now prohibited in the United States. Still in the Johnson & Johnson vaccinees, the antibodies were multiplied by 35 after a booster of Pfizer, and by 76 after a booster of Moderna.





Another lesson is that the antibody levels of people first vaccinated with Moderna were each time higher compared to people first vaccinated with Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson, “regardless of the vaccine given for the booster dose”.

“It is important not to get carried away by these results,” Peter Hotez, professor at Baylor College of Medicine, warned on Twitter. The small number of participants does not allow the study to be fully validated, and the possibility of seeing the protection diminish rapidly cannot be ruled out.

