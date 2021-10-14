a border guard killed by a bomb near the Moroccan border

An Algerian border guard was killed and two others wounded Wednesday evening in a bomb attack near the border with Morocco, the defense ministry said Thursday (October 14th).

A homemade bomb exploded in western Algeria as a patrol of border guards passed during a reconnaissance mission as part of a military operation for “border security and the fight against organized crime“, Specified the ministry. The explosion took place Wednesday evening in the locality of Deglen, in the wilaya (prefecture) of Tlemcen, near the Algerian-Moroccan border, added this source. On Twitter, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune offered his condolences on Thursday to the family of the border guard, who fell in “martyr“.





Traditionally difficult, relations between Algeria and Morocco have deteriorated in recent months mainly because of the Western Sahara issue. Rabat controls nearly 80% of this vast desert territory with its rich subsoil and bordering waters full of fish, while Algiers supports the Sahrawi separatists of the Polisario Front. At the end of August, Algeria broke off diplomatic relations with Morocco, citing “hostile actions“Of the kingdom, a decision”completely unjustified“, According to Rabat.