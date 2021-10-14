A daunting schedule before and after the 2022 World Cup

As planned following the award of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, it will take place from mid-November to mid-December. Dates which will disturb the clubs but also the selections themselves.

Based on information from The team, UEFA has informed the 55 European federations that players participating in the 2022 World Cup will not be left available for selection until 14 November, i.e. 7 days before the start of the competition. Thus, a day of Ligue 1 Uber Eats, namely the 15th day, is scheduled for November 12 and 13, while the championship will begin on August 7, 2021.





The Board of Directors of the LFP met this Wednesday to discuss this dantesque calendar to come since a cut of five weeks is planned following the World Cup. Faced with this truce, the resumption of the French championship will therefore be scheduled on Wednesday, December 28 in the form of a Boxing Day. The next day will take place on the weekend of January 1, then return to a normal pace for Ligue 1 Uber Eats players. Finally, following these exceptional arrangements, the 2022-2023 season will end on the weekend of June 3, 2023, a week later than usual.