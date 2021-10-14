a decapitated woman found at her home in Hérault

Macabre discovery. A 77-year-old woman was found beheaded at her home in Agde, the Herault, has learned 20 minutes from a source close to the investigation. On Wednesday evening, the police were called by the son of the victim who lives in Essonne, worried not to hear from his mother who lived alone.

They enter the pavilion at around 9.45 p.m. and come across the lifeless body of the septuagenarian. According to our information, confirming those of Free noon, the victim’s head was resting on the kitchen table. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday after a night of on-site investigations.





No track is privileged for the time being

“Informed of these facts, the national anti-terrorism prosecution has not claimed its jurisdiction so far, in the absence of elements which could justify it in the state of the investigations”, indicated the prosecutor of Béziers, Raphaël Balland , in a press release. He entrusted the investigation to the Montpellier judicial police. No track is privileged for the moment, and “significant means are implemented by the DTPJ of Montpellier to try to identify and challenge the perpetrator (s)”, added Raphaël Balland.

The prosecutor specified that the victim was not known to the judicial authority and that the Agde police station had not received any complaint from her in recent years. In addition, the public prosecutor indicated to have opened another investigation for “violation of professional secrecy and concealment of this offense given the nature of the information disseminated by certain media”.