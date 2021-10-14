A developer publishes a programming language that can be automatically translated into C, C ++, C #, Java, JavaScript, etc., with fast translation and no virtual machine

The Ć language and its characteristics

Ć is a language intended for programmers with extensive experience in several languages. It follows the POLA principle (principle of least surprise or “principle of least astonishment”). The syntax is similar to that of C # (object oriented language developed by Microsoft). In fact, C # syntax highlighting works very well for Ć. However, the author insists that the programming language Ć is not a clone of C # or a subset of it. The differences arise from the need for fully automated translation to efficient C and JavaScript code, in particular.

According to the author of the language, unlike most languages ​​that exist, Ć does not claim to be the best universal programming language. Instead, it solves a specific problem: how to write code that can be conveniently used from C, C ++, C #, Java, JavaScript, Python, Swift, and OpenCL at the same time. For example, if you have invented a new compression format, you can implement it in Ć and ask the automatic translator cito to generate the source code in the languages ​​mentioned, so that programmers of those languages ​​can use your code.

It is meant to be an object-oriented language because most target languages ​​are object-oriented and you are probably familiar with this paradigm. The author notes that this can be considered an improvement over C, however the object-oriented C output is fairly easy to use for C programmers. The runtime library dependencies are minimal. The C output is often a stand-alone pair of .c / .h files containing portable, human-readable C99 code. Likewise, output in other languages ​​does not depend on anything other than the standard language. There are two exceptions:

if the code uses regular expressions – List, Dictionary, or SortedDictionary – the C output relies on the GLib implementations of these; Math.FusedMultiplyAdd is implemented in Python with pyfma.

Memory management is native to the target language. A garbage collector will be used if it is available in the target language. Otherwise (in C and C ++), objects and arrays are allocated on the stack for maximum performance or on the heap for more flexibility. Heap allocations use C ++ smart pointers.

What are the use cases for Ć?

The author of Ć believes that programmers tend to avoid Unicode in filenames. Therefore, source files Ć have the filename extension .this instead of .vs. In Polish, “ci” is pronounced identically “ć”. The description of Ć indicates the content of the source file must be encoded in UTF-8 with an optional BOM. In addition, it also indicates that most of the time, white space is insignificant in the source code. There are single line comments of // until the end of the line and multiline comments surrounded by / * * /. Example code Ć:

public class HelloCi { public static string GetMessage () { return "Hello, world!"; } }

Then translate into the target languages ​​using cito on the command line:

cito -o hello.c hello.ci cito -o hello.cpp hello.ci cito -o hello.cs hello.ci cito -o HelloCi.java hello.ci # Java enforces filenames for public classes cito -o hello.js hello.ci cito -o hello.py hello.ci cito -o hello.swift hello.ci cito -o hello.ts hello.ci cito -o hello.d.ts hello.ci # TypeScript declarations only cito -o hello.cl hello.ci

According to the author, the translated code is lightweight (no virtual machine, emulation, or dependencies), human readable, and adapts well to the target language, including naming conventions and documentation comments. . The description adds that Ć is not a general purpose programming language. Rather, it is intended for the implementation of portable and reusable libraries.

The types of data present in Ć

In Ć, we find the usual types of deal, in particular:





the boolen type: the boolen type is called bool and its literals are true and false. Boolean operators are ! (not), && (and), || (or) and the ternary operator x? y: z (if x then y otherwise z); integers: Most of the time, you will use the 32-bit int type of int. For larger numbers, use the 64-bit long type. However, JavaScript does not support 64-bit integers, only 64-bit floating point numbers, so long operations are subject to loss of precision when using JavaScript; floating point numbers: there are two types of floating point numbers: float and double ; Numerals: Numerals have user-defined values, as in other programming languages; in Ć there are two types of string data: "storing strings of characters", written as string (); and "the reference to a string", written simply as a string. This distinction allows direct translation into C and C ++, which have no garbage collection. In C ++, the storage of character strings is represented by std :: string , while the reference to character strings in C ++ 17 is std :: string_view . In C, the storage of character strings is a tank * pointing to an allocated string and the reference to a string is const tank * . In other languages, String is used both for storing and referencing strings.

The tables

Arrays are collections of fixed size, where each element has the same type and can be accessed in O (1) time. The types of arrays are:

storage in an array, written as T[n] o T is the type of element and not is the constant compilation length; dynamic array reference, written as T[]# ; read-only array reference, written as T[] ; read-write array reference, written as T[]!.

The classes

Classes are user-defined composite types.

classe Animal { // le contenu de la classe (membres) va ici }

Classes can be:

static , which means that they only contain static methods and constants;

, which means that they only contain static methods and constants; abstract , that is to say that they cannot be instantiated and serve only as base classes;

, that is to say that they cannot be instantiated and serve only as base classes; sealed, which means that they cannot be rerouted. This is the C # term for the term final from Java.

Members of a class can be:

the fields : the data contained in each object;

: the data contained in each object; methods : class specific code;

: class specific code; builders : code to run when creating the object;

: code to run when creating the object; constants : values ​​named during compilation.

Each member has visibility:

private is the default visibility, which means that the member is only visible to other members of the class. There is no keyword private ;

is the default visibility, which means that the member is only visible to other members of the class. There is no keyword ; protected means that the member is visible to this class and its subclasses;

means that the member is visible to this class and its subclasses; internal means that the member is visible to code compiled with it;

means that the member is visible to code compiled with it; public means that the visibility is unlimited.

The methods

The methods are defined by specifying in order:

visibility (public, internal, prtected or private by default); the type of call (static, abstract, virtual, override, sealed or normal by default); the return type (or void if no return value); the name of the method; an exclamation mark (!) if the method is a mutator; the list of parameters in parentheses, separated by commas; the method body, unless the method is abstract.

Items

Once a class is defined, you can instantiate it, that is, create objects using the class as a template. As with arrays, there are four types associated with each C class:

C () is storage as an object;

C # is a dynamic object reference;

It is a read-only object reference;

VS! is a read-write object reference.

