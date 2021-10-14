A famous TF1 journalist dies in the middle of Paris in terrible circumstances

It’s a dark period for TF1. Another iconic journalist has died in dire circumstances. Emmanuel de La Taille had marked the first channel by his passage.

It is a very sad news which was announced by our colleagues of Parisian. An emblematic figure of TF1 died this Wednesday, October 13. Indeed, Emmanuel de La Taille died in a road accident. The 89-year-old was hit by a truck in the Champs Elysées area in Paris. The accident was fatal to him, as he succumbed to his injuries. The journalist and television producer was known to all the TF1 teams but also to viewers who saw him on the air.

Indeed, Emmanuel de La Taille is known for having been the first man to popularize notions of economics on the small screen. He who first started at AFP then ORTF landed on the first channel to stay there for over thirty years! He was notably special envoy to America and head of the economic service of TF1. In 1978, he created the first televised economic magazine, which he called the challenge, then The stake club and even The international stake when it airs on TV5 Monde.

Emmanuel de La Taille was also a writer

After going through TF1, Emmanuel de La Taille wanted to launch other platforms such as a podcast. Full of talents, he has written no less than three books. Passionate about French history, he notably wrote 1940-2020: From wars to crises, a French journey. The journalist also created the Press Club de France, an association of journalists. In 2009, he was awarded the Les Lauriers Verts literary prizes for journalistic work. An emblematic course for those who are among the pioneers of the media and of TF1. It’s a dark period for the first channel which saw another of its journalists disappear. Indeed, Etienne Mougeotte died at the age of 81. Vice-president of the TF1 group then director of the channel for twenty years, he left behind colleagues in mourning.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge