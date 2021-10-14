a former player from Lens and Bordeaux delivers a clear statement about Neymar

Arrived in 2017 at PSG for 222 million euros from FC Barcelona, ​​Neymar did not really meet the expectations of Paris SG. Between injuries, average performance, not to say bad, and big bangs, the Brazilian has been blowing hot and cold since his arrival.

Nevertheless, the highlights are becoming rarer and rarer, especially since the start of the season. Neymar’s services which are starting to seriously worry the PSG board.

Asked about this by L’Equipe, the former Brazilian striker of RC Lens and the Girondins de Bordeaux, Jussiê, delivered a rather worrying observation. Indeed, the latter believes that Neymar will have to quickly reinvent himself to prove that he is not burnt.





“He is already losing his speed, his agility. (…) He will have to reinvent himself. He is a provocateur, a creator who is losing all that a little. He manages less dribbling (50%) in L1 this season). The opponents know him better. Physically, he is slower. He has lost a little confidence too so he is thinking. He feels the seesaw coming so he will change something. He is not a robot. He’s going to adapt, maybe by being more present in the last few meters. In a further back position? I don’t know. He can’t defend and I don’t know if he’s ready for that. “ said Jussiê.