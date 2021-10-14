“A grandiose episode with a wedding at the end!”… Marine Delterme reveals what awaits the fans for the finale

Marine Delterme and Jean-Michel Tinivelli shoot the final episode ofAlice Nevers. The actress reveals what awaits the fans in this final plot.
Fans of‘Alice Nevers can rejoice! If the TF1 police series has been stopped, the channel has decided to offer it a final concluding episode, as will also be the case for Research Section. Players Marine Delterme and Jean-Michel Tinivelli will start filming this last episode of Alice Nevers this Thursday, October 14, as the actress announced on her Instagram account: “Departure this afternoon in Normandy, the shooting of Alice’s final is tomorrow”, she wrote, posting a photo with her great accomplice, Jean-Michel Tinivelli.
“A grandiose episode, in the horse racing world, with a wedding at the end”, announces Marine Delterme
Marine Delterme, who will be the heroine of a thriller on TF1 Monday, October 18 entitled Far from home, revealed to us some elements on this grand finale ofAlice Nevers. And these should please fans! “I thought it was important that we give the viewers a finale. We are going to do a more grandiose episode, shot in the middle of jockeys and horse races, in Granville, Deauville and Mont Saint-Michel. With a wedding at the end. , finally! we will also find all the actors who have marked my career in the series for 20 years. It’s a thank you to the fans and to these actors. This is going to be moving. “
“I absolutely did not want the end to be tragic”, says Marine Delterme
Alice Nevers and Fred Marquand could well, finally, roll hand in hand towards happiness and the setting sun! “I absolutely didn’t want the ending to be tragic, I wanted a positive ending and it is, congratulates himself Marine Delterme, who revealed what she would never do, even for a role. People need light, peace and joy after this year. “
As for the idea of seeing the series end, the actress feels “a great feeling of freedom “. So she explains: “I enjoyed meeting new directors, other actors and productions. And what a joy to go to other characters, so complex and interesting to play, these are great gifts. I am at a stage where I can grow, strong of all these experiences, I will use this baggage to fly elsewhere. “