A meteorite landed on his bed in the middle of the night!

“I’ve never been so scared in my life ”, says Ruth Hamilton. On October 11, this woman, living in Golden, British Columbia, Canada, was woken up in startle by the sound ofa rock crashing near her. “ I heard a huge explosion and felt the debris on my face », Explains this miraculous woman. A piece of gray rock the size of a melon had pierced the roof before landing on his pillow, a few inches from his head.

A chunk of rock plummeted from space, tearing through a BC woman’s roof before coming to rest on her floral pillowcase, inches from where her head had been moments earlier. https://t.co/E4CzdW8lEg

– CBC News (@CBCNews) October 12, 2021

Ruth Hamilton called the fire department, who initially believed it was debris from a construction site. construction near the house. ” The policeman called the construction site who told him that no blasting had taken place that night, but that the workers had seen some kind of explosion in the sky, like a star falling “. The officer therefore concluded that it was a meteorite, which was then confirmed by a team of experts from the University of Western London, Ontario. The latter have not yet examined the rock, but they believe it originates from the main belt of the asteroids.

A similar event had already occurred in August 2020, in Indonesia, where a meteorite from 2.5 kg had gone through the roof of a house to lodge in the ground. The news had traveled the world and the meteorite, named Kolang, had been sold to a collector. About 84,000 meteorites fall to Earth every year, but most of them weigh only a few grams and land in places deserts or in the ocean. There is only one known case of a person killed by a meteorite, dated August 22, 1888, in Iraq.