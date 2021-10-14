a month after her declaration of candidacy, Anne Hidalgo struggles

The mayor of Paris, credited with 4% of the vote in the first round according to a new poll, must be officially nominated as a candidate for the Socialist Party after a vote by activists on Thursday.

At the tail end of the polls, Anne Hidalgo must be officially appointed this Thursday as candidate of the Socialist Party (PS) for the presidential election. The mayor of Paris must be dubbed by a vote of socialist activists, which opposes her to the former Minister of Agriculture of François Hollande, Stéphane Le Foll.

The results of the vote, which will take place in sections from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., are expected to fall around midnight. Some 20,000 voters are expected, said PS spokesperson Pierre Jouvet to BFMTV.com, responsible for organizing the poll.

A month after entering the campaign in Rouen, on September 12, Anne Hidalgo’s candidacy is not taking off. According to an opinion survey carried out by the BVA institute for RTL, published this Thursday, it would only be credited with 4% of the voting intentions in the first round of the presidential election. Or half less than the 8 to 8.5% allocated to his left-wing opponents, the ecologist Yannick Jadot and the rebellious Jean-Luc Mélenchon, neck and neck.

In the entourage of the mayor of Paris, we brush aside these criticisms with the back of the hand. Sunday, the PS mayor of Rouen Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol, support of the candidate, greeted on BFMTV the “consistency” of Anne Hidalgo, “despite the criticisms”.

“Remember, everyone was telling us’ she’s going to lose (municipal, editor’s note), it’s going to be a disaster. ‘ She won hands down, quite simply because she is constant, “argued the Normand.

Backlash at the Paris Council

“Nobody is fooled, you are at 4%, subscriber at 4% and you will not go further. Faced with the weakness of your candidacy, the Council of Paris becomes a platform for your desperate and desperate electoral campaign”, a Wednesday the LR mayor of the 7th arrondissement Rachida Dati, during the Council of Paris.

Critics whose content is also found in the mouths of environmentalists, who walk on eggshells as a component of the Parisian majority but also of opponents in the presidential election. As reported The world, the Parisian Greens would not have appreciated Wednesday a change in the agenda of the Council of Paris, grouping the subjects related to the environment in a single debate instead of decompartmentalizing them. The municipal allies of Anne Hidalgo detected there a decision taken “for media and electoral purposes”, reports the evening daily.





Find political space

“He probably fails to designate and better target to better fight his opponents, whether they are his opponents on the right, on the left or Emmanuel Macron,” said BFMTV political editorialist Matthieu Croissandeau on Thursday.

In fact, if Anne Hidalgo and Jean-Luc Mélenchon do not compete for the same electorate, the task is more difficult with Yannick Jadot, whose political position is closer to his.

Since her declaration of candidacy, Anne Hidalgo has not yet been heard. The candidate had engaged by proposing to double the salary of teachers, before being more discreet. Last week, in an interview with Release, she made her voice heard again by proposing to lower taxes on fuel, to “hang up the popular categories” to the ecological transition, in a tense context around energy prices.

The PS castigates polls devoid of interest

In the Socialist Party, there is no public concern about the position of Anne Hidalgo in the polls.

“Six months before a presidential election, we are stunned by three, four, five polls a week and even more, which in fact do not really probe the intentions of the French but a state of mind, a notoriety, the one who speaks the strongest “, assures Pierre Jouvet to BFMTV.com.

“I think that these polls have absolutely no interest at six months of the presidential election, continues the Socialist. The French, there, they wonder how they will end the month.”

Activation of the socialist apparatus

Officially inducted this Thursday – except for a major surprise in favor of Stéphane Le Foll – Anne Hidalgo will be able from there formally to count on the resources of the socialist structure, in particular on the financial level. An important step is about to be crossed, assures Pierre Jouvet.

“Everything will fall into place from this evening”, wants to believe the elected Drômois who evokes a “mobilization of all the activists and elected officials in the country with distribution of leaflets and collages of posters” from this weekend, before a meeting in Lille the following weekend, Saturday 23 October, on the land of Martine Aubry. “There, the party will finally be able to return to its full mobilization to meet the French,” defends the Socialist.

In 2010, recalls Matthieu Croissandeau, François Hollande was cruelly designated by the sobriquet of “Mr. 3%”. After the Strauss-Kahn affair, he finally beat Martine Aubry’s pawn by being elected to the primary in 2011, before entering the Elysee Palace in 2012.

All is not yet over for candidate Hidalgo. The multiplication of candidatures, one of the causes of the fragmentation of the electorate, will also automatically lower the qualification threshold in the second round. And profit to the left? Double or quits.