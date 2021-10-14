a special GT Junior series

Another special series for the Giulia and the Stelvio. A few weeks after the 6C Villa d’Este, here is the GT Junior. The principle is the same: a nod to an emblematic model of Alfa’s past, the GT 1300 Junior, which appeared in 1966. This model, which sold nearly 100,000 copies, was based on the Giulia Sprint GT.

For the modern Giulia and the Stelvio, the special series is based on the Veloce variant, the sporty model, the last step before the Quadrifoglio. It receives an Ocher Lipari shade, from the “Old Times” range of paints. The alloy wheels are black (19 inches on the sedan, 21 inches on the SUV). Inside, the leather seats have GT Junior embroidery. There is a silhouette of the historic model on the top of the dashboard. The steering wheel receives shift paddles.





Standard equipment includes level 2 semi-autonomous driving, front / rear parking sensors, Harman Kardon hi-fi system, panoramic sunroof or even the induction phone charger.

The Giulia is equipped with the 2.0 petrol unit of 280 hp. The Stelvio has a 210 hp 2.2 diesel unit. The automatic transmission is standard, with 8 gears. The SUV automatically receives the Q4 all-wheel drive, optional on the sedan. Only 10 vehicles will be available in France. The Giulia GT Junior is € 63,400 (€ 65,800 in Q4), the Stelvio GT Junior is € 68,500.